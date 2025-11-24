Olivia Dean Slams Ticketing Industry: “Live Music Should Be Accessible”

Olivia Dean confronts the ticketing giants after fans report inflated resale prices for her upcoming tour.

Tickets for Olivia Dean’s new tour barely had time to breathe before resale prices shot through the roof.

Within hours, the singer publicly challenged the companies responsible, demanding a fairer system for her fans.

Olivia Dean, whose latest album The Art of Loving has earned critical praise for its warmth and emotional clarity, took to Instagram after learning that tickets for her tour were being resold at wildly inflated prices.

Dean didn’t hold back, calling out Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and AEG directly for enabling resale markups that went against her wishes.

She emphasised that fans shouldn’t be forced into predatory pricing just to experience her music live, urging followers to avoid comment-section sellers and remain cautious of potential scams.

Dean’s frustration makes sense. The Art of Loving, a 34-minute meditation on hope in all its tender, complicated forms, thrives on openness, not exploitation.

The album traces love as something fluid and ever-shifting: the quiet insistence of self-worth, the ache of yearning, the soft hum of connection.

Each track feels like she’s pulling up a chair across from herself, working through the messy bits with honesty instead of bravado.

And the production reflects that ethos, warm, understated, carefully held, never drowning out the story she’s telling.

Ticketmaster responded quickly, reposting Dean’s message and announcing that resale prices on its platform would be capped at face value.

The company also urged other resale sites to follow suit, and inflated listings were removed from several major platforms.

Still, the moment highlighted the widening gap between artists trying to connect with fans and the systems that profit off those connections.

As Dean continues to rise, her stance serves as a reminder that live music should feel welcoming, not gated behind exploitative pricing.

Fans can follow updates on ticketing changes via her official channels.