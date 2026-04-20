Olivia Rodrigo debuts ‘Drop Dead’ during Addison Rae’s Coachella Set

The new It Girl announced her album GSIL arrives June 12

The desert night erupted Saturday when Olivia Rodrigo crashed Addison Rae’s Coachella set for a surprise fans won’t forget.

Toward the end of Rae’s performance, she paused mid-song after singing “I compare myself to the new It Girl.”

That’s when Rodrigo emerged onstage, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The two singers duetted the remainder of ‘Headphones On’ together before Rae stepped aside.

Rodrigo then seized the moment to give her brand new single ‘Drop Dead’ its explosive live debut.

The Cure-inspired track had only dropped Friday, making the performance its first time heard outside headphones.

Rodrigo isn’t new to Coachella chaos. In 2024, she crashed No Doubt’s reunion set to sing ‘Bathwater.’ This time, the spotlight was all hers.

Her upcoming album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, nicknamed GSIL by fans, arrives June 12.

Before that, she’ll pull double duty on Saturday Night Live May 2. The It Girl just proved she owns the stage, invited or not.