Olivia Rodrigo: Live at Glastonbury Album Feat. Robert Smith

Olivia Rodrigo Teases at Glastonbury’ Album Featuring Robert Smith and Fan-Favourite Hits

Olivia Rodrigo has announced Live at Glastonbury, a new album capturing her headlining set from this June’s Pyramid Stage.

The album features two Cure covers with Robert Smith, available now on streaming platforms.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Glastonbury performance was a masterclass in musical curation, a showcase of her elite taste and wide-ranging inspiration.

From introducing Robert Smith as both a “Glastonbury legend” and “personal hero” to performing The Cure’s Friday I’m in Love and Just Like Heaven, she honoured her influences while making the stage entirely her own.

The recordings are now streaming, with net proceeds supporting Doctors Without Borders, blending artistry, reverence, and purpose in one unforgettable set.

On the Pyramid Stage, Rodrigo didn’t just perform; she inhabited it. With a blend of youthful candour and musical sophistication, she stitched together hits from Sour (2021) and GUTS (2023) alongside reimaginings of her influences, proving that her voice resonates beyond a single generation.

The performance cemented her as a bridge between past and present, a pop-rock architect who honours icons like Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette, and Patti Smith while carving her own distinct space in music’s lineage.

Each gesture, each phrasing, was both homage and assertion, reminding audiences that Rodrigo’s appeal is as thoughtful as it is immediate.

Now, Rodrigo’s Glastonbury magic is immortalised in magnetic pink and periwinkle as well as on streaming platforms worldwide. The 20-track album is set to hit streaming and vinyl on December 5th.

It’s a tactile celebration of Rodrigo’s festival run, a reminder of the electricity of live music, and a nod to the influences that shape her artistry.

Pressed on magenta and periwinkle transparent LPs, the release mirrors the vibrant energy and visual flair of her live set. Beyond artistry, the project carries heart: net proceeds from her Cure covers benefit Doctors Without Borders, giving the performance a life beyond sound, turning it into action.

This album is not just a recording; it’s a living testament to Rodrigo’s taste, her stagecraft, and her commitment to music that inspires, connects, and gives back.

Pre-order the exclusive Vinyl here.