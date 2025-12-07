Johnny Depp Surprised by One Piece Tribute at Tokyo Comic Con

Depp Gets Straw Hat-Inspired Jack Sparrow Surprise at Tokyo Comic Con 2025

At Tokyo Comic Con 2025, Johnny Depp shared the stage with Japanese voice actor Hiroaki Hirata in a special surprise moment.

The event highlighted a unique gift connecting Depp’s iconic Jack Sparrow with Eiichiro Oda’s legendary pirate artwork.

During the convention, Hirata, who provides the Japanese voice for Depp’s Jack Sparrow and also voices Sanji in One Piece, unveiled a handcrafted noren curtain featuring Depp as a One Piece-style pirate.

The illustration, crafted by One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, captured Jack Sparrow’s signature dreadlocks, pistol, and mischievous grin.

Fans cheered as Depp playfully hid behind the curtain, striking classic pirate poses while cameras clicked.

Tokyo Comic Con, now in its ninth year, has grown into one of the world’s premier pop culture conventions.

This year’s edition at Makuhari Messe welcomed an impressive roster of international celebrities, including Sebastian Stan, Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and Christina Ricci.

The event features everything from cosplay and art showcases to exclusive announcements, celebrating fandom on a global scale.

The Depp-Hirata-Oda moment became one of the standout highlights of Tokyo Comic Con 2025, perfectly capturing the playful and communal spirit of the convention.

For fans, it was a memorable intersection of cinema and manga, showing how international pop culture can blend in unexpected and joyful ways.

Attendees can expect more such surprises as the convention continues to honour iconic characters, legendary creators, and passionate fans.

Stay Updated as Australia’s Oz Comic-Con brings all the onshore action for pop culture and more.