ONEFOUR announce regional Australia tour

ONEFOUR are going Back Outside.

Aussie drill rap group, ONEFOUR, have announced their ‘Back Outside’ tour of regional Australia.

Presented by Triple J, they’ll be hitting up 13 regional stops across Victoria, ACT, New South Wales and Queensland.

It’s their very first time heading to these areas, and they’ll be letting fans across the country experience their 2025 debut record, Look At Me Now, live.

Presale tickets will be available for purchase from 9am AEST on Wednesday 22 July, before the general on-sale begins at 9am AEST on Friday 24 July.

You can sign up for the presale, here.

And here’s where you can catch these special shows:

Friday 11 September – Bar On The Hill, Newcastle NSW

Thursday 17 September – The Deck, Traralgon VIC

Friday 18 September – The Pier, Frankston VIC

Saturday 19 September – Eureka Hotel, Geelong VIC

Thursday 24 September – The Baso, Canberra ACT

Friday 25 September – Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW

Friday 2 October – Woodport Hotel, Central Coast NSW

Thursday 8 October – Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta QLD

Friday 9 October – Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach QLD

Saturday 10 October – The Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD

Thursday 15 October – McGuires, Mackay QLD

Friday 16 October – The Warehouse, Townsville QLD

Saturday 17 October – Gilligans, Cairns QLD