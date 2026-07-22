ONEFOUR announce regional Australia tour

ONEFOUR are going Back Outside.
Aussie drill rap group, ONEFOUR, have announced their ‘Back Outside’ tour of regional Australia.
Presented by Triple J, they’ll be hitting up 13 regional stops across Victoria, ACT, New South Wales and Queensland.
It’s their very first time heading to these areas, and they’ll be letting fans across the country experience their 2025 debut record, Look At Me Now, live.
Presale tickets will be available for purchase from 9am AEST on Wednesday 22 July, before the general on-sale begins at 9am AEST on Friday 24 July.
You can sign up for the presale, here.
And here’s where you can catch these special shows:
Friday 11 September – Bar On The Hill, Newcastle NSW
Thursday 17 September – The Deck, Traralgon VIC
Friday 18 September – The Pier, Frankston VIC
Saturday 19 September – Eureka Hotel, Geelong VIC
Thursday 24 September – The Baso, Canberra ACT
Friday 25 September – Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW
Friday 2 October – Woodport Hotel, Central Coast NSW
Thursday 8 October – Coolangatta Hotel, Coolangatta QLD
Friday 9 October – Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach QLD
Saturday 10 October – The Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD
Thursday 15 October – McGuires, Mackay QLD
Friday 16 October – The Warehouse, Townsville QLD
Saturday 17 October – Gilligans, Cairns QLD