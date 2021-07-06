How to digitally access healthcare during lockdown

With lockdown upon us, going to see a doctor is a bit of a nightmare. Thankfully, there are a number of online health clinics providing advice digitally.

Does accessing professional healthcare and medication from the comfort of your own home sound good? We thought so.

Much like how educational practices are facilitating online interaction, so is Rosemary Health. They’re making doctor’s visits and getting medicine (with free delivery!) all possible without needing to leave the house. Here’s how it works.

Select a service

Skip the waiting room right away by selecting a service and filling out a quick questionnaire regarding your situation or symptoms.

The clinic deal with over 22 different health services, from everyday care (hay fever) to chronic conditions (blood pressure) to sexual health (the contraceptive pill).

The questionnaire only takes around five minutes, so you’ll be getting professional advice in no time.

Get reviews and prescription recommendations

Next, you’ll receive reviews and prescriptions (if suitable) from Rosemary Health’s team of professionals. The clinic has directors and GPs with over 15 years of experience, so don’t fret. You’re in safe hands.

Free delivery

Finally, Rosemary Health will deliver your medication for free, with easy automatic reorders and unlimited follow-ups with your doctor.

Get started

Since the inception of its online service in 2020, Rosemary Health has already cared for thousands of patients all around Australia.

So, if you’re looking to take the hassle out of booking and waiting for a doctor, especially during the lockdown, you can get find Rosemary Health here.