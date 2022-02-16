Oscars announce new publicly voted award

The public will be able to use Twitter to vote for the first-ever “fan favourite” Oscar, to be announced at the 2022 Academy Awards.

In an attempt to stay relevant, the Oscars have introduced a new award to recognise the public’s favourite film of the year.

The new category will be decided by a Twitter vote using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite, as well as an online ballot via a website dedicated to the award.

“The Oscars are an opportunity to bring people around the world together through their shared movie love, and through these activations social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real-time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been able to before,” said the Oscars’ digital marketing VP, Meryl Johnson.

The 35-page list of eligible films for the new award is available through the Oscars’ website.

If you’re someone who claps and cheers during big moments in movie theatres, the Oscars have another new award dedicated to you. Movie fans are being encouraged to vote for their “most cheer-worthy movie moment ever,” using the tag #OscarsCheerMoment on Twitter.

Everyone who votes for the fan favourite award will go in the running to win tickets to the 2023 Academy Awards, so at least they’re guaranteed to have one person attend.

Voting for the cheer award could get you a prize too, with the Oscars offering a year of free movies plus free streaming subscriptions to a lucky film buff.

It seems pretty likely that a Marvel movie will take home the fan favourite award, but geez it would be great if it goes to Boss Baby.