The Oscars have left ABC for YouTube

The Oscars’ long-running partnership with ABC will end after the 100th ceremony

The Oscars are officially leaving ABC and heading to YouTube from 2029, ending a more than 50-year run on US network television.

The move marks a major shift for Hollywood’s biggest night, signalling a full embrace of digital-first audiences over traditional broadcast.

Under the deal, YouTube will hold exclusive global streaming rights to the Academy Awards through 2033, with the ceremony and red-carpet coverage available free worldwide.

Academy bosses say the switch is about scale and survival — tapping YouTube’s two-billion-strong user base and reconnecting with younger, online-native viewers.

The decision comes as Oscars ratings continue to slide, mirroring a broader exodus from linear TV.

ABC will host the awards through the 100th ceremony in 2028, but the 101st Oscars will stream exclusively on YouTube — a symbolic changing of the guard for live cultural events in the streaming age.