[gtranslate]
News

Ozzfest eyes 2027 comeback with Live Nation talks underway

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

ALL ABOARDDDDDD!

The iconic Ozzfest, the metal tour that launched giants like Slipknot, may be roaring back to life.

In a recent interview, Sharon Osbourne confirmed she’s been in talks with Live Nation to revive the festival, aiming for a 2027 return.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OzzFest (@theozzfest)

Emphasising the festival’s original spirit as a “summer camp for kids” and a crucial platform for new talent, Sharon expressed a desire to bring back the beloved travelling tour model.

She also hinted at a potential genre mix-up for the new iteration.

The official Ozzfest Instagram account fueled the flames, posting a teaser that directly asked fans: “Ozzfest could return 2027?”

This follows Sharon’s previous comments about being open to a revival, provided artist costs remain reasonable.

The last Ozzfest was a single-date event in 2018, but its legacy as a career-making touring juggernaut from 1996-2008 has left fans clamoring for its return.

Related