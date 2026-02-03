Ozzfest eyes 2027 comeback with Live Nation talks underway

ALL ABOARDDDDDD!

The iconic Ozzfest, the metal tour that launched giants like Slipknot, may be roaring back to life.

In a recent interview, Sharon Osbourne confirmed she’s been in talks with Live Nation to revive the festival, aiming for a 2027 return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OzzFest (@theozzfest)

Emphasising the festival’s original spirit as a “summer camp for kids” and a crucial platform for new talent, Sharon expressed a desire to bring back the beloved travelling tour model.

She also hinted at a potential genre mix-up for the new iteration.

The official Ozzfest Instagram account fueled the flames, posting a teaser that directly asked fans: “Ozzfest could return 2027?”

This follows Sharon’s previous comments about being open to a revival, provided artist costs remain reasonable.

The last Ozzfest was a single-date event in 2018, but its legacy as a career-making touring juggernaut from 1996-2008 has left fans clamoring for its return.