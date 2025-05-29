Ozzy’s Last Stand: Blood, Sweat, and 15 Daily Blood Pressure Checks

The Prince of Darkness fights his toughest battle yet: his own body. ⚡

Ozzy Osbourne is leaving nothing to chance for his July 5 farewell concert, Back to the Beginning, in Birmingham—monitoring his heart rate 15 times a day and training relentlessly despite Parkinson’s disease and spinal surgeries.

The 76-year-old metal icon, who hasn’t performed a full show since 2018, admitted, “I’m giving 120 percent. If my God wants me to do the show, I’ll do it”.

With a live-in trainer and vocal coach, Ozzy is rebuilding stamina lost after years of recovery, though he jokes about performing seated: “If I’m in a throne, OK. If I’m in a movable cart, I don’t care”.

The star-studded lineup—featuring Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and Black Sabbath’s original members—will support his emotional last bow, with proceeds funding Parkinson’s research.

Despite crippling stage fright and ADHD, Ozzy vows to defy the odds: “By hook or by crook, I’m gonna make it”