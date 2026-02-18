Sharon Osbourne gives Ozzy Mardi Gras costumes the thumbs up

Mama, we’re coming home.

The spirit of the Prince of Darkness illuminated the vibrant chaos of Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

As the Krewe of Muses parade wound through the city last week, a spirited group known as the Dead Rock Stars delivered a heartfelt tribute to the late, great Ozzy Osbourne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Douglas James MacCash (@dougmaccash)

More than 200 devoted fans, adorned in his signature round glasses, long black wigs, and crucifix jewellery, transformed the street into a moving memorial.

A flame-emblazoned float carried the banner, while the unmistakable strains of “Mama, I’m Coming Home” echoed through the crowd, with a lookalike of his widow Sharon serving as Grand Marshal.

The tribute, which took place ahead of the main Mardi Gras festivities on February 17th, did not go unnoticed by the Osbourne family.

Sharon herself shared a video of the homage on her Instagram Stories, a silent nod of appreciation for the public display of affection.

The all-male dance crew, who assemble annually to honour a different late rock icon, chose Osbourne this year to celebrate his enduring legacy.

A close friend of the family hinted at further commemorations, suggesting that plans are underway for a larger celebration in Ozzy’s beloved Birmingham this July, marking the one-year anniversary of his passing.

The moment served as a poignant reminder of a voice silenced too soon, now echoing through the jubilant streets of a city famous for its remembrance.