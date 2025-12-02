Ozzy Osbourne’s merch store takes jab at Roger Waters

Ozzy rules.

Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy has launched a final volley.

For 48 hours only, his official store is selling a t-shirt branding Roger Waters “Another Prick in the Wall,” directly mocking Pink Floyd’s iconic album.

This sartorial salvo culminates a bitter feud sparked by Waters’ disparaging comments about the late metal icon’s life and career.

The shirt’s announcement video features a cartoon Ozzy and audio of widow Sharon Osbourne lambasting Waters as “sick in the head” and “envious.”

The animosity ignited earlier this year when Waters dismissed Ozzy’s artistry, prompting a fiery rebuke from Ozzy’s son, Jack.

Priced at $41, the limited-edition merch serves as a visceral, posthumous rebuttal from the Osbourne camp, turning a rock rift into a wearable war cry for fans.