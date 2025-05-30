Jazz Legends Vince Jones & Paul Grabowsky Set to Dazzle at Festival of Voices 2025

From ARIA triumphs to timeless collaborations, explore the genius of Australia’s jazz maestros.

As Hobart’s iconic Festival of Voices 2025 approaches next month, two legendary names stand out among Australia’s musical elite: Vince Jones and Paul Grabowsky AO.

Vince Jones: The Voice of Australian Jazz

A true icon of Australian jazz, Vince Jones is a multi-ARIA award-winning vocalist, trumpeter, and songwriter.

With a career spanning 50 years, he has left an indelible mark on the nation’s music landscape.

From creating the highest-selling Australian jazz album of all time (Come in Spinner soundtrack) to gracing stages at leading European and US festivals, Vince is celebrated as one of the country’s most influential jazz artists.

Born in Glasgow and raised in Wollongong, Vince’s journey began as a bebop trumpet player before his extraordinary vocal talent took centre stage.

His effortless, sublime voice and mastery of the trumpet create performances rich with emotion and storytelling.

From originals like ‘Trustworthy Little Sweethearts’ to ‘Rainbow Cake,’ his music transports audiences into a world of pure sound—a legacy cemented by accolades and mentorship of young musicians nationwide.

Paul Grabowsky AO: The Pianist Who Redefined Jazz

Alongside Vince stands Paul Grabowsky AO—a pianist, composer, and seven-time ARIA Award winner whose artistry has shaped Australia’s cultural fabric.

A child prodigy who began piano at five, Grabowsky’s passion for jazz led him to New York’s Juilliard School and collaborations with legends like Chet Baker.

By the 1980s, he was a trailblazer, co-founding the ARIA-winning Wizards of Oz and later establishing the genre-defying Australian Art Orchestra and claiming an Order of Australia for bridging jazz, classical, and avant-garde.

Provenance: A Decade of Magic

In 2015, these two titans joined forces for Provenance, an exquisite album of jazz ballads that won the 2016 ARIA for Best Jazz Album.

Now, as Festival of Voices celebrates its 20th anniversary, they reunite for Provenance – 10 Years On—a night of sublime musical dialogue.

“When we play, it’s like having a conversation using music as our language,” Vince reflects.

The concert will feature classics like Lennon’s ‘Oh My Love’ and ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’, alongside their timely new composition ‘Dear Julian (Assange).’

Don’t Miss the Celebration

Witness this decade-defining reunion on June 28 at Hobart's Theatre Royal Studio Theatre.