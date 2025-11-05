Paul McCartney once mailed Baby Poop to a Journalist

A new biography uncovers the time the McCartneys fought filth with… filth.

In the early 1970s, Paul McCartney’s band Wings embarked on a tour, inviting a journalist to document the harmonious reality of a rock family on the road.

In new book ‘Wings: The Story Of A Band On The Run,’ the story goes that the writer was granted unparalleled access, weaving through soundchecks and sharing bus rides with Paul, his wife Linda, and their young children.

But the trust was broken when he departed before a single note of the concert was played, only to publish a scathing review of the very performance he missed.

The article viciously criticised their music, lifestyle, and travel. The McCartney family’s retaliation, however, was as creative as it was visceral.

With their baby daughter Stella contributing the key ingredient, they packaged a special delivery: a freshly wrapped hotel soap dish containing the infant’s turd, mailed directly to the deceitful critic.

A pungent critique of a truly shitty piece of journalism.