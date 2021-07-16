Peach Tree Rascals collab with AG Club on the silky smooth ‘Popeye’

Party pop single Popeye from Peach Tree Rascals and AG Club is a self-love anthem with the brakes ripped off.

Alt-pop brotherhood Peach Tree Rascals maintain their output of energetic outrageousness on the latest cut, Popeye. Since high school, friends Dominic Pizano, Issac Pech, Tarrek Abdel-Khaliq, Joseph Barros, and Jorge Olazaba have been honing their harmonious skills into tasty R&B sizzlers.

When we chatted with the group, we learned that friendship and the “freedom to be yourself” was the secret sauce keeping their music so damn liberating. The boys have teamed up with fellow Bay Area music group AG Club for single Popeye, an experience that Issac was “hella excited” about.

Popeye launches with a melodic hook, a descending synth line, a classy backbeat, spacey effects, and wet bass. The soundscape is engaging and relentless, every blank space filled by atmospheric effects, tongue-in-cheek lyrics, or rhythm. Often, it’s all of these things at once.

The braggadocious charm of Popeye continues throughout the verses: “Excuse me, if I wanted to invite you, I woulda did”. The boyish whimsy from Peach Tree and AG Club is complemented by the homemade party production. It’s definitely reminiscent of early BROCKHAMPTON output.

You’ll also hear a sneaky callback to Desiigner’s Panda, evidence that the respective groups have done their research and know how to get a crowd hyped.

Bars like “I think n***** trying to turn me into a popstar, I thought I told these mother fuckers I’m a rockstar” have me reeling, hook, line, and sinker.

Listen to Popeye below.