Peaky Blinders is coming back for two new seasons!

Two final seasons to decide who truly owns the future.

The Shelby dynasty is far from finished. Following the cinematic finale of The Immortal Man, the gritty world of Peaky Blinders will reignite for two final, explosive seasons on BBC and Netflix.

Creator Steven Knight confirms the story will advance, charting a new era for the family as a rising Birmingham rebuilds from the ashes of the Blitz.

Set in 1953, the city is a brutal arena of concrete and steel, its massive reconstruction a prize drenched in blood and opportunity.

While Cillian Murphy returns to star in the film and will executive produce the new chapters, his on-screen presence remains a tantalising question, potentially as a father figure guiding the next generation.

With cameras rolling in Summer 2025, the Peaky Blinders are once again sharpening their razors for a 2026 return, ready to own the future, one brutal inch at a time.