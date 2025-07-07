This is what it looks like when a rock legend bows out gracefully

Matt Cameron Leaves Pearl Jam After 27 Years: It’s Been an Incredible Journey

After nearly three decades behind the kit, Matt Cameron has officially stepped away from Pearl Jam.

The band and drummer announced the split in tandem via social media today, closing the chapter on one of the most consistent and quietly crucial partnerships in modern rock.

Cameron, who joined the band in 1998 after a celebrated run with Soundgarden, didn’t give a specific reason for his departure but described his time with the band as “an incredible journey” full of “friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter.” His bandmates echoed the sentiment, calling Cameron “a singular and true powerhouse of a musician.”

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam. Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

“From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music.

We love you Matt.”

It’s the end of an era for Pearl Jam. Before Cameron joined, the band cycled through four drummers in less than a decade. When he came aboard just after Yield, he brought a grounding force to their live shows and studio sessions alike. His first recorded appearance with Pearl Jam was on 2000’s Binaural, and he remained a fixture through to last year’s Dark Matter, pushing the band’s rhythmic and sonic possibilities forward while always knowing when to let the song breathe.

Long before Pearl Jam, Cameron helped define the sound of Seattle as the rhythmic backbone of Soundgarden, powering classics like Superunknown and Badmotorfinger with technical grit and off-kilter finesse. He also played a role in the one-off Temple of the Dog project and, more recently, in 3rd Secret alongside Krist Novoselic and Kim Thayil.

While Pearl Jam fans might be caught off-guard by the sudden news, Cameron’s legacy with the band is solidified: 27 years, 6 albums, countless shows, and one Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. And with a second induction (this time with Soundgarden) slated for later this year, it’s clear Cameron isn’t fading quietly into the background.

Whether he’s off to explore new projects or simply ready for a break, Cameron leaves on a note of mutual respect and admiration — and with the beat of one of alternative rock’s most enduring acts still echoing in his wake.