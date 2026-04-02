Happy Mag is giving away a pedal for Pedal Month – here’s how to get involved

What’s the one pedal you can’t live without? Tell us in 50 words or less and you could win some fresh gear 🎛️⚡️

June is Pedal Month at Happy Mag, which means we’re spending the next month obsessing over stompboxes, weird little boxes of magic, and the people who build entire personalities around them 🎸🔥

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From boutique freakshows to all time classics, we’re here for all of it.

And because we mean business, we’re giving away some proper gear along the way, including one very tasty pedal 👀💥

To get involved, jump in the comments (on the Insta post we shared), and tell us about your favourite pedal in 50 words or less.

Not the “best” pedal. Your pedal.

The one that never leaves the board. The one that saves your tone. The one you defend like a family member. The cheap one that somehow smokes everything else. The weird one nobody gets but you 🌀🎚️

Tell us what it is, why you love it, and what it does for your sound.

And tag the brand too. Give them their flowers 🛠️🎵

We’ll pick a winner during Pedal Month.