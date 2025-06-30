Delay – Benson

The Benson Delay is what happens when vintage tone meets smart, modern design. Built around the famously musical PT2399 chip, this digital-analog hybrid goes far beyond your average delay. With clever analog filtering and carefully tuned gain staging, it delivers warm, textured echoes that feel like old-school tape or bucket-brigade delays — but without the hiss or fragility.

Its delay range (30ms to 1250ms) covers everything from tight slapback to cavernous ambient repeats, making it just as comfortable in a rockabilly riff as it is in a post-rock soundscape. And thanks to Bontempo, Benson’s ultra-stable tap tempo system, your repeats stay glitch-free and perfectly in time — no matter how wild things get.

But here’s where it gets really fun: modulation. A built-in LFO offers sine, square, and random waveforms, with Speed and Depth controls to dial in anything from gentle tape wobble to full-blown warble chaos.

Hold the tap footswitch and you’ll trigger self-oscillation, sending the repeats spiraling into endless textures and feedback — perfect for shoegaze walls or experimental swells.

Simple to use, beautifully voiced, and surprisingly deep, the Benson Delay is a creative powerhouse that nails vintage flavour without sacrificing modern flexibility.

