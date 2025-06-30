Tone Master Pro – Fender
This isn’t just a pedal—it’s a tone spaceship, and you’re the captain now.
The Fender Tone Master Pro is a powerful, all-in-one multi-effects unit that goes way beyond a simple pedal. With over 100 onboard amp and effect models, it delivers iconic Fender tones like the Twin Reverb and Deluxe, plus a mix of modern and vintage effects. It’s built for electric, acoustic, bass, and even keys.
Connectivity is great, featuring ¼” and XLR inputs, MIDI, USB-C, and stereo outputs (unbalanced and balanced). It also includes effects sends and returns for your own pedals, plus an SD card slot for future expansions. Whether you’re gigging or recording, you can save and manage your presets directly on the pedal or via Fender Control software on your laptop.
The touchscreen interface and 10 assignable footswitches make patch navigation super easy. From vintage cleans, high gain bite and quirky ambient sounds, the Tone Master Pro is as versatile as they come.
