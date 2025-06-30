[gtranslate]

best pedal reviews 2025

Welcome to Pedal Month — a four-week celebration of stompboxes, soundscapes, and the odd bit of gear-induced existentialism

Whether you’re the kind of person who knows they’re instruments in their own right, or someone who just likes stepping on shiny things that make noise, you’re in the right place.

This month we’re unpacking the best pedals of 2025: the game-changers, the subtle sweeteners, and the wild ones pushing boundaries, there’s something here to kick your board up a notch. So plug in, zone out, and let’s take a closer look at the pedals making real noise behind the scene.

best pedals 2025 - reviews

 

 

Delay – Benson

The Benson Delay is what happens when vintage tone meets smart, modern design. Built around the famously musical PT2399 chip, this digital-analog hybrid goes far beyond your average delay. With clever analog filtering and carefully tuned gain staging, it delivers warm, textured echoes that feel like old-school tape or bucket-brigade delays — but without the hiss or fragility.

Its delay range (30ms to 1250ms) covers everything from tight slapback to cavernous ambient repeats, making it just as comfortable in a rockabilly riff as it is in a post-rock soundscape. And thanks to Bontempo, Benson’s ultra-stable tap tempo system, your repeats stay glitch-free and perfectly in time — no matter how wild things get.

But here’s where it gets really fun: modulation. A built-in LFO offers sine, square, and random waveforms, with Speed and Depth controls to dial in anything from gentle tape wobble to full-blown warble chaos.

Hold the tap footswitch and you’ll trigger self-oscillation, sending the repeats spiraling into endless textures and feedback — perfect for shoegaze walls or experimental swells.

Simple to use, beautifully voiced, and surprisingly deep, the Benson Delay is a creative powerhouse that nails vintage flavour without sacrificing modern flexibility.

Germanium Boost – Benson

The Benson Germanium Boost is a clean, analog boost pedal built around a single germanium transistor. But this isn’t your average vintage circuit. Thanks to a custom-designed, temperature-stabilized biasing system, this pedal gives you the warm, responsive character of germanium with modern reliability. No need to worry about where it’s placed in the chain or if the room’s too hot — the Benson team solved all that for you.

This pedal is all about transparency and musicality. It doesn’t just make your signal louder—it subtly enhances it. Even when the output volume is the same as your bypassed tone, you’ll notice more clarity, a richer midrange, and a slightly sweet top end. It’s the kind of pedal that can live on your board as an always-on tone sweetener or act as a precision boost to push your amp just where you want it.

There’s just one knob — Level. Turn it up, and the magic kicks in. Whether you’re hitting the front of a clean amp or stacking it with other pedals, the Benson Germanium Boost sounds great with everything and adds character without coloring due to its biasing system and seriously low noise floor.

Tone Master Pro – Fender

This isn’t just a pedal—it’s a tone spaceship, and you’re the captain now.

The Fender Tone Master Pro is a powerful, all-in-one multi-effects unit that goes way beyond a simple pedal. With over 100 onboard amp and effect models, it delivers iconic Fender tones like the Twin Reverb and Deluxe, plus a mix of modern and vintage effects. It’s built for electric, acoustic, bass, and even keys.

Connectivity is great, featuring ¼” and XLR inputs, MIDI, USB-C, and stereo outputs (unbalanced and balanced). It also includes effects sends and returns for your own pedals, plus an SD card slot for future expansions. Whether you’re gigging or recording, you can save and manage your presets directly on the pedal or via Fender Control software on your laptop.

The touchscreen interface and 10 assignable footswitches make patch navigation super easy. From vintage cleans, high gain bite and quirky ambient sounds, the Tone Master Pro is as versatile as they come.

Supreme – Mad Professor

Why settle for one overdrive when you can have two — and stack them? Hand-built in Finland, the Mad Professor Supreme combines two distinct circuits in a single, intuitive pedal that offers serious tone-shaping power without the complexity.

Side A is based on the much-loved Royal Blue Overdrive. It’s smooth, responsive, and dynamic — perfect for neck pickup tones or articulate, clean drive. It reacts beautifully to your playing and cleans up with just your guitar’s volume knob, offering a natural feel that’s warm and open.

Side B is a unique design — punchier, more focused, and ideal for lead lines or chunky rhythm work. It has more midrange bite and a slight compression that gives it a powerful, amp-like character.

Each side features its own Volume, Drive, Bass, and Treble controls. A toggle switch in the middle lets you choose the stacking order — A into B or B into A — giving you layered textures or extra gain when you need it.

The Supreme is a no-fuss, highly musical dual overdrive that’s versatile enough for any setup — from subtle grit to rich saturation, it does it all with style and clarity.

