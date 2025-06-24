Multistomp MS-50G+ – Zoom

The Zoom MS-50G+ is an all-in-one multi-effects unit that covers everything from modulation and reverb to drives, delays, preamps, and more. It’s a seriously versatile tool that can replace a whole pedalboard — if you’re willing to dive in.

At first glance, it can feel overwhelming, but the layout is surprisingly user-friendly once you get your bearings. One of the standout features is its preset banks based on iconic songs, offering plug-and-play tones that actually sound great.

For fans of 90s alt-rock and grunge, the “Man in the Box (49)” preset is a no-brainer. As an Alice in Chains tragic, I had to try it — and yep, it nails that thick, snarling tone.

Whether you’re using it as a grab-and-go rig, a backup, or a tone-shaping playground, the MS-50G+ delivers serious flexibility in a small, affordable package.

