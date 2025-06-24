Foxy Tone Box – Warm Audio
A fuzzy octave-laced guitar tone is to ‘70s rock what butter is to toast — essential. And Warm Audio’s Foxy Tone Box brings that vintage flavour in glorious technicolour.
This pedal is a faithful recreation of a rare ‘70s octave fuzz unit, built with hand-selected NOS Fairchild N3565 transistors and germanium 1N34A diodes, delivering that raw, Hendrix-adjacent fuzz tone — thick, biting, and harmonically rich. It’s as gnarly as it is nostalgic. And yes, it’s wrapped head to toe in vintage orange velvet, because why not?
The Foxy Tone Box features four key controls: Volume, Sustain, a Fuzz tone sweep (from mellow to brite), and a toggle for Octave Sustain. The Sustain control adds chewy, saturated grit while maintaining note clarity, and the Octave switch fattens up the upper frequencies with snarling harmonic content — great for leads that scream.
What makes it versatile is the fuzz voicing knob, letting you shape everything from warm, smudged rhythm tones to razor-sharp solos. Whether you’re riffing low or climbing high, it’s easy to find the sweet spot.
This isn’t just another fuzz pedal — it’s a time machine in orange velvet. Big, bold, and unapologetically retro, the Foxy Tone Box doesn’t just sound good — it looks like it means it.
