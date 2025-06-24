[gtranslate]

Welcome to Pedal Month — a four-week celebration of stompboxes, soundscapes, and the odd bit of gear-induced existentialism

Whether you’re the kind of person who knows they’re instruments in their own right, or someone who just likes stepping on shiny things that make noise, you’re in the right place.

This month we’re unpacking the best pedals of 2025: the game-changers, the subtle sweeteners, and the wild ones pushing boundaries, there’s something here to kick your board up a notch. So plug in, zone out, and let’s take a closer look at the pedals making real noise behind the scene.

best pedals 2025 - reviews

 

 

Multistomp MS-50G+ – Zoom

The Zoom MS-50G+ is an all-in-one multi-effects unit that covers everything from modulation and reverb to drives, delays, preamps, and more. It’s a seriously versatile tool that can replace a whole pedalboard — if you’re willing to dive in.

At first glance, it can feel overwhelming, but the layout is surprisingly user-friendly once you get your bearings. One of the standout features is its preset banks based on iconic songs, offering plug-and-play tones that actually sound great.

For fans of 90s alt-rock and grunge, the “Man in the Box (49)” preset is a no-brainer. As an Alice in Chains tragic, I had to try it — and yep, it nails that thick, snarling tone.

Whether you’re using it as a grab-and-go rig, a backup, or a tone-shaping playground, the MS-50G+ delivers serious flexibility in a small, affordable package.

Foxy Tone Box – Warm Audio

A fuzzy octave-laced guitar tone is to ‘70s rock what butter is to toast — essential. And Warm Audio’s Foxy Tone Box brings that vintage flavour in glorious technicolour.

This pedal is a faithful recreation of a rare ‘70s octave fuzz unit, built with hand-selected NOS Fairchild N3565 transistors and germanium 1N34A diodes, delivering that raw, Hendrix-adjacent fuzz tone — thick, biting, and harmonically rich. It’s as gnarly as it is nostalgic. And yes, it’s wrapped head to toe in vintage orange velvet, because why not?

The Foxy Tone Box features four key controls: Volume, Sustain, a Fuzz tone sweep (from mellow to brite), and a toggle for Octave Sustain. The Sustain control adds chewy, saturated grit while maintaining note clarity, and the Octave switch fattens up the upper frequencies with snarling harmonic content — great for leads that scream.

What makes it versatile is the fuzz voicing knob, letting you shape everything from warm, smudged rhythm tones to razor-sharp solos. Whether you’re riffing low or climbing high, it’s easy to find the sweet spot.

This isn’t just another fuzz pedal — it’s a time machine in orange velvet. Big, bold, and unapologetically retro, the Foxy Tone Box doesn’t just sound good — it looks like it means it.

Ringer Bringer – Warm Audio

If you’ve ever wanted to push your guitar into synth-like territory or conjure up warped ‘60s tremolo tones, the Warm Audio RingerBringer might be your gateway drug.

A recreation of the legendary Moog MF-102 Ring Modulator, the RingerBringer is a surprisingly faithful and affordable take on the original, packing a wild amount of functionality into a compact enclosure. It’s not just a ring mod — it’s a multi-tool for sonic experimentation.

Up front, you’ve got a dedicated LFO section with controls for Amount, Rate, and a Square/Sine wave selector. The Drive adds tasteful saturation, while the Modulator offers controls for Mix, Frequency, and a Hi/Lo switch that drastically alters the pedal’s voice — from subtle tremolo-like warbles to full-blown alien transmissions.

The real flexibility comes from the back panel. With CV control inputs for Rate, Amount, Mix, and Frequency — plus Audio I/O, LFO Out, and a Carrier In/Out — the RingerBringer integrates seamlessly into complex modular rigs or experimental pedalboards.

From vintage sci-fi shimmer to robotic chaos, the RingerBringer is as weird as you want it to be. It’s not for the faint-hearted — but for those chasing otherworldly sounds, it’s an absolute playground.

Multistomp MS-70CDR+ – Zoom

The Zoom MS-70CDR+ is all about ambience — packing chorus, delay, and reverb into one compact and surprisingly deep unit. It’s designed for players who want to explore lush soundscapes, ambient textures, and everything in between.

What makes this pedal so fun is just how far you can push it. From subtle room verbs and vintage chorus to fully spaced-out, sci-fi madness — it’s all here. One moment, you’re standing in a serene cathedral; the next, it’s full-blown laser battle in orbit.

The interface is intuitive once you get used to it, and there’s a huge library of presets and effect combinations to experiment with. It shines on ambient boards or in experimental setups but can just as easily be dialed back for tasteful texture in more traditional rigs.

If you’re chasing atmosphere, the MS-70CDR+ delivers in spades.

Multistomp MS-80IR+ – Zoom

Sitting comfortably at the end of the signal chain, the MS-80IR+ takes care of amp simulation and impulse responses, rounding out your tone with detail and character. But it doesn’t stop there.

Beyond amp and cab sims, one of the most impressive features is its ability to replicate real-world acoustic environments — from concert halls to intimate nightclubs and urban studios. This spatial realism gives your playing a sense of place, not just tone.

Whether you’re building a compact rig or just need a reliable way to bring your sound to life in headphones or direct to FOH, this pedal offers serious versatility in a tiny package.

Multistomp MS-200D+ – Zoom

The Zoom MS-200D+ is a compact powerhouse, packing over 200 drive-focused effects into a single pedal. From creamy overdrives and gritty distortions to wild fuzzes and precision EQs, this multi-stomp is a tonal playground.

It’s surprisingly intuitive for a pedal with so much under the hood — you can easily stack and tweak effects to dial in anything from subtle boosts to full-blown sonic chaos. One of our favourite combos? The TS Drive paired with the Glitch Booster — articulate, punchy, and weird in all the right ways.

But the real magic came with the Octave Fuzz and Bottom Booster. Suddenly, it felt like we’d stepped into a Smashing Pumpkins set — thick, soaring, and unapologetically huge.

Whether you’re chasing vintage tones or building layered experimental chains, the MS-200D+ is a versatile, affordable, and endlessly fun tool for any drive-obsessed player.

Centavo – Warm Audio

Every guitarist has heard the legend of the Klon Centaur — the mythical overdrive known for its transparent boost and rich harmonic saturation. The catch? Original units are astronomically priced. That’s where Warm Audio’s Centavo comes in, offering a faithful, wallet-friendly remake of the classic.

From the gold finish to the centaur artwork on the face, this pedal pays proper homage to the original. The layout sticks to the script too: Gain, Treble, and Output controls, plus a “MOD” switch that adds extended low-end response — perfect for players who want extra depth on the lower strings.

In use, the Centavo delivers that coveted mid-forward tone and natural drive. With all knobs at noon, it produces a sweet, balanced boost with subtle grit that responds beautifully to playing dynamics. Dial in more gain and the overdrive blooms — thick, saturated, and musical without ever feeling muddy.

The MOD switch can make things a little woofy on the low end, but the Treble control does a great job of tightening things up. Whether you’re using it as a transparent boost or a primary drive, the Centavo nails that golden tone — proving that legends can be reborn, and this time, without the collector’s price tag.

Multistomp MS-90LP+ Looper – Zoom

For a pedal this compact, the MS-90LP+ looper seriously over-delivers. Packed with features, it goes well beyond basic looping — offering creative tools that make it perfect for songwriting, practice, and performance.

As a guitarist who loves noodling and writing at home, one of my favorite features is the built-in rhythm section. With a quick press of the Rhythm knob, you can scroll through a surprisingly deep library of drum grooves — ideal for sparking inspiration or locking in a vibe.

But it doesn’t stop there. Once your loop is recorded, you can warp and manipulate it in real time: reverse it, double it, halve it — even blend combinations for wild textures. Whether you’re sketching ideas or building full arrangements, this looper is intuitive, powerful, and fun to get lost in.

MultiStomp MS-60B+ – Zoom

Think of the MS-60B+ as the bass player’s version of the MS-50G+ — stacked with drive, modulation, EQ, amp sims, and more, all tailored for low-end tones. Honestly, I didn’t expect bass effects to go this deep (spoken like a true guitarist), but this pedal proved me wrong in the best way.

There’s a surprisingly huge library of sounds to mess with, and the preset banks are a real highlight. Flicking through, I stumbled across the “Feel Good Inc.” preset — that iconic, chorus-tinged bassline instantly pulled me in. It’s those kinds of details that make this pedal not just a multi-effect unit, but a spark for creativity.

Whether you’re chasing classic tones or building your own Frankenstein patch, the MS-60B+ is a no-fuss, all-fun toolbox that gives bassists way more to play with than most people expect.

