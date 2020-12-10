Watch PEEL perform ‘Memory Loop’ Live at Enmore

PEEL has emerged on the Sydney scene – and apparently fully formed. The shoegaze quintet played Memory Loop, a sublime slice of hook-laden indie in their Live at Enmore session.

Despite emerging in a tough time for live music, PEEL has hit the ground running, already building a reputation for great live shows in Sydney. If their explosive Live at Enmore session is any indication, it’s not hard to see why.

Also apparent on the day was the fact that the members of PEEL are sonic connoisseurs. Pedalboards were overflowing with ambience and distortion, which would set the tone for the entire track.

This twin-guitar assault was coupled with Steve Schouten’s (of Misty Lanes fame) synth rig, the centrepiece of which was the immortal KORG MS-20. Underneath it all, an irresistible drum and bass groove, the latter soaked in multiple layers of fuzz.

Here’s what frontman Nick Stillman had to say about Memory Loop:

“It’s a song about trying to forget the past but realising that it’s actually really hard to do.” Check out the performance below:

