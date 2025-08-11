PETA Buys a Slice of Domino’s to put Vegan Cheese on the Menu

Animal rights group takes shareholder route in latest “Vegan Cheese, Please” campaign

PETA has bought a slice of Domino’s — not the edible kind, but actual shares in the U.S. pizza giant.

The move gives them a ticket into shareholder meetings, where they’ll be making the case for vegan cheese on American menus.

It’s not exactly a wild ask – and we should know, given how many of these plant-based slices we’ve personally devoured over the last few years. Domino’s already does dairy-free cheese in Switzerland, Australia, Spain, Germany, and the U.K. But in the U.S., it’s still cow or nothing.

PETA’s hoping to change that, pointing to the millions of people who ditch dairy for ethical, environmental, health, or religious reasons.

This is the latest in their “Vegan Cheese, Please” campaign, which has already seen them handing out free plant-based slices and throwing up billboards near Domino’s stores. Now, they’re aiming higher — straight for the boardroom, where they plan to put vegan cheese on the agenda.