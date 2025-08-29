Pete Townshend Opens Up About Health Complications While On Tour

Townshend Confronts Addiction and Mental Health Struggles Before The Who Takes Their Final Bow

As The Who embark on their farewell tour, ‘The Song Is Over guitarist Pete Townshend is facing significant health complications.

Aged 80, Townsend has been candid about his struggles, including a recent battle with prescription painkiller addiction.

Following knee surgery earlier this year, he became readdicted to painkillers, a stark reminder of the dangers that have claimed the lives of many musicians that have gone before him.

He opened up about feeling depressed during this time period and recognised the need to reach out for help in order to overcome the addiction.

Mental health has also been a contributing factor, and he has spoken up about experiencing ‘chemical depression’, describing daily suicidal thoughts upon waking.

To manage these feelings, he relies on journaling and writing music, providing a sense of purpose and relief.

Despite these challenges, Townshend remains committed to The Who’s final tour, which began on 16th August 2025 in Sunrise, Florida and is set to conclude on 28th September in Las Vegas.

The tour is a tribute to the band’s legacy and a celebration of their enduring influence in rock music.

As Townshend continues to navigate his health issues, his resilience and dedication to his craft are evident, and we thank him for it.

If you or anyone you know are struggling with addiction, help is always available.

In Australia, you can call the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015 for free and confidential support, or reach out to your local health services for guidance.