“I have always loved table tennis”: Peter Gabriel on his song’s inclusion in ‘Marty Supreme’

The ping-pong saga grows more hyper by the day.

A classic track finds a perfect new arena.

Peter Gabriel has extended a personal thanks to director Josh Safdie for featuring his pulsating 1982 song ‘I Have The Touch’ in the acclaimed new film Marty Supreme.

The track provides an anachronistic beat to the 1950s-set comedy-drama, which stars Timothée Chalamet as a table tennis prodigy.

On his website, Gabriel noted the song is “rarely asked out for a dance” and revealed a personal affinity for the sport, adding to the serendipitous sync.

The film, lauded with a five-star NME review for its frenetic energy and heart, joins other period-defying needle drops from New Order and Public Image Ltd.

As Marty Supreme captivates audiences, Gabriel’s rediscovered gem scores a triumphant return, proving some touches are timeless.