Peter Hook won’t stand with New Order at the Rock Hall unless Bernard says sorry

Grown men, by the way…

Peter Hook will not share a podium with his former New Order bandmates at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction this November, unless Bernard Sumner apologises.

In a new interview, the bassist, who exited the band nearly two decades ago amid bitter legal battles, was blunt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Hook & The Light (@peterhook_thelight)

When asked if he’d stand with Sumner, Stephen Morris, and Gillian Gilbert during the ceremony, Hook replied, “No. Not after what they did to me and my family.”

However, a brief onstage reunion isn’t impossible. Hook said he’d consider performing if Sumner simply acknowledged the eight-year legal fight that “cost you six years wages.”

He jokingly suggested Oasis’s Liam and Noel Gallagher, also being inducted this year, could serve as mediators.

“Maybe they’ll say, ‘You two, shake hands and play ‘Transmission,’” Hook mused.

Wearing an Oasis shirt in a celebratory Instagram video, Hook has left the door cracked.

Fans can only hope the Gallagher brothers work their chaotic magic before November 14.