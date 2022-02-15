Alt-rock icon Phoebe Bridgers to defend lawsuit in court

Phoebe Bridgers has responded in court to the defamation case filed against her by Sound Space studio producer Chris Nelson.

In a court sitting, Phoebe Bridgers declared she will be arguing that her statements about Chris Nelson’s violent and predatory behaviour are true.

Nelson filed the lawsuit against Bridgers after she shared an Instagram story posted by the studio producer’s ex-girlfriend, Emily Bannon that stated she had “witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetrated by Chris Nelson.”

In Bridgers’ written court declaration she wrote, “My statements were made based on my personal knowledge, including statements I personally heard Mr. Nelson make, as well as my own observations. I continue to believe the statements that I made were true.”

The singer-songwriter’s legal team filed an anti-SLAPP motion, which claimed the lawsuit was a bid to stifle her right to free speech.

Nelson is seeking $3.8 million in damages, declaring that Phoebe Bridgers “intentionally used her high-profile public platform on Instagram to publish false and defamatory statements regarding [him] in order to destroy his reputation.”

But suspiciously, women speaking out against Nelson’s alleged gross behaviour is not uncommon. He has previously accused actress and musician Noël Wells of defamation, for warning the band Big Thief that the producer had displayed “incredibly predatory” behaviour.

Nelson’s defence rests on the notion that Bridgers and his ex-girlfriend are out to get him in some form of The Other Woman-esque revenge plot.

Never heard that one before.