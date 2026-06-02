Phoebe Bridgers is playing Madison Square Garden for a dollar

J. Cole did it first, but this seems cooler

A dollar can’t buy you much these days, but it can get you a ticket to see Phoebe Bridgers at Madison Square Garden.

On June 1, the boygenius star revealed the next addition to her string of intimate no-phone shows via Instagram Stories. The posts consisted of multiple flyers scattered around various locations in New York City, sparking melancholic excitement across the city.

The show is set for June 4, with all proceeds going towards the National Bail Fund Network (NBFN). The organisation focuses on helping locals with mutual aid, helping people leave immigration detention and advocating for criminal justice reform.

The only other information provided on the flyers are “No cellphones, smart watches, smart glasses, cameras, or recording devices allowed. Yondr pouches will be provided”.

This level of restriction is nothing new to fans.

Crowds have willingly used the lockable phone pouches ever since Bridgers performed her first solo show in three years in Roswell, New Mexico.

It was at this show that the 400-capacity crowd was given small segments of a painting, rumoured to be the cover art for her next release.

This particular mystery is yet to be solved, but there could be more clues to come.

All bets are on that the American emo-folk poet could be building towards her long-awaited third album and the tour that follows.

During the Roswell show, Bridgers played a collection of new songs, including a track addressing her father’s passing in 2023. She also spoke about her desire to perform smaller shows, which led her to intimate venues in Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Now she’s taking on New York, making a complete U-turn by playing the 20,000-seat Madison Square Garden.

The crew at MSG might want to get the mops ready because Phoebe Bridgers is bound to leave thousands in tears, whether it’s through her melancholic anthems or a surprise album announcement.