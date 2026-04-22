Where Phoebe Bridgers has been – ‘Primetime’ release date set for September

Well, perhaps the question of when Phoebe Bridgers will return has finally been answered.

Sure, maybe not in the way you thought, but if you have a keen eye, you might have seen this one coming.

Bridgers’ second A24 film appearance, following I Saw the TV Glow (2024), has been set for release this September.

It’s called Primetime and her co-star is none other than Robert Pattinson.

The film is based around the true story of Chris Hansen, the Dateline NBC host.

Hansen was the creator of the TV series To Catch A Predator in the early 2000s.

Whilst Bridgers was seen on the set around a year ago, the film from Lance Oppenheim has now received its release date.

This info has come after Deadline reported that Indian streaming service Lionsgate Play will be releasing the film in their newly outlined Hollywood push and theatrical first model.

So, we know when the film will be out in India, but at the moment we still don’t have much info about a release date abroad.

But Primetime is an A24 film after all, so we likely won’t have to wait too long.

While there’s still been no music since the 2023 era of boygenius ended, it seems that all it’ll take to see Bridgers this year is a quick trip to the cinema.