Photographer files restraining order against Amy Taylor

Things are heatin’ up.

A legal dispute between photographer Jamie Nelson and Amyl and the Sniffers frontwoman Amy Taylor has escalated with dual court filings.

Nelson, a Los Angeles-based photographer, asserts she is the sole copyright holder and financial investor behind the ‘Champagne Problems’ series of Taylor published in Vogue Portugal.

The conflict intensified when, after a third party linked to Taylor shared an image, Nelson issued cease-and-desist notices and subsequently filed for a Civil Harassment Restraining Order against Taylor on December 9th. A hearing is set for February 13th.

In response, a federal complaint was filed against Nelson and her company on December 22nd, contesting her sale of fine-art prints from the series, a commercial use Taylor allegedly never authorised.

Nelson disputes these claims and vows to defend her rights in court.

The clash, rooted in conflicting interpretations of copyright and commercial licensing, now hinges on pending rulings in two separate legal actions.