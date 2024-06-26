‘Piece by Piece’: Pharrell Williams’ Animated Lego Biopic to Hit Theaters October 11th

Pharrell Williams, legendary producer and member of N.E.R.D and The Neptunes, has decided to make a biography of sorts

However, in true Pharrell Williams style, it’s not quite your ordinary biopic. The film is entirely animated in Lego, and its title is “Piece by Piece.”

While quite unusual, it seems fitting for Pharrell. Lego is all about creativity, and the movie, as seen by the trailers, showcases his unique thinking compared to other recording artists.

The official trailer was released a few days ago, and the film is set to come to theaters on October 11th this year. The film will star some of the biggest names Pharrell has produced, including Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Timbaland, and likely many other cameos.

Pharrell Williams will also star himself. The film is directed by Morgan Neville, known for the documentaries “Roadrunner” about Anthony Bourdain and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” about TV star Mr. Rogers, among others.

“Piece by Piece” will also feature some brand new music from Pharrell, along with some old favorites. We can’t wait to hear what new music he’ll bring to the table with this one.

Pharrell Williams is unlike any other, with his unique production style and way of thinking. A biography in Lego is the perfect way to tell the story of his extraordinary life.

From working with some of the biggest rappers of our time to his solo work and collaborations with bands and groups, we hope the movie will do a good job of capturing all of his endeavors and the diverse artists and genres he’s worked with.

Personally, I can’t wait for the film and will definitely get tickets as soon as they’re available in a few months. I hope it’s as weird and inspiring as the artist himself.

Check out the trailer above, and head to Focus Features for more info.