Nintendo’s ‘Close To You’ film sparks Pikmin Frenzy

A cryptic short film has fans convinced a new project is on the horizon.

A wave of delightful speculation is sweeping through the Pikmin fandom, all sparked by a mysterious and charming short film from Nintendo.

The video, titled “Close To You,” initially depicted everyday objects magically floating around a baby, igniting a firestorm of fan theories ranging from a Super Mario Galaxy backstory to a new project from Nintendo’s animation studio.

The plot truly thickened yesterday when Nintendo re-uploaded the film, revealing the tiny, leaf-capped Pikmin as the secret forces behind the whimsical chaos.

This clever edit has fans unanimously convinced that a new game, film, or series is blooming.

With Nintendo recently expanding its universe with projects like a Legend of Zelda movie, the community is now on high alert, parsing every frame for clues.

The question is no longer if this is a tease, but what grand Pikmin adventure is being so cleverly cultivated.