Ever wonder what happened to Pilerate? We do… because for a while, Pilerats felt like the voice of a certain kind of Australian youth — music-obsessed, creatively restless, and deeply online. Founded out of Perth, Pilerats made a name for itself by championing emerging artists, celebrating subcultures, and publishing content that felt closer to a mate’s group chat than a media machine.

They weren’t just another music blog. They threw parties. Released records. Even made zines at one point. And built an editorial identity that blurred the line between publication and creative collective. For a few years, they were everywhere — covering everything from DIY festivals in WA to genre-defying SoundCloud producers before it was trendy.

But like a lot of great indie media projects, they seem to have slipped quietly into the background.

Pilerats’ socials have gone mostly dark. Their website hasn’t published anything new in some time (parked courtesy of Go Daddy when last we spoke), and there’s been no formal goodbye — just the slow fade-out familiar to anyone who’s ever tried to keep a creative thing alive in a tough digital climate.

It’s a reminder of how brutal the game can be for independent publishers — especially those who pour heart into culture over clickbait. The pressures of monetization, algorithm changes, and burnout can hit hard when you’re trying to do it all.

At Happy, we’ve always respected what Pilerats stood for. Their taste was sharp. Their writing had soul. And their commitment to giving a damn made the scene better.

Wherever the Pilerats crew is now, we salute you. You helped shape something real — and that stuff matters.