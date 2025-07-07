WATCH: Pinky Ring’s 5 Minutes – a gem of love, loss and late-night honesty

Sydney’s Pinky Ring have a knack for making vulnerability sound defiant

With the titular track from their 5 Minutes EP, Pinky Ring continue carving out a sound all their own — somewhere between indie and a flicker of country twang. It’s not a trend; it’s a shift. And they wear it well.

Featuring standout turns from Bellsie Lou, Ellen Soffe, and Pixie, the EP traces heartbreak, healing, and late-night honesty without ever slipping into cliché.

Tracks like FLOWERS and 5 Minutes are stripped-back but striking, with vocals that cut straight through the noise.

Less about genre, more about feeling — Pinky Ring prove that sincerity still hits hardest. No gimmicks, no gloss, just good songwriting and even better instincts.

Check out 5 Minutes above — with more to come, Pinky Ring are just getting started.