Piper Connolly & The Habit: Alt-Pop’s New Rebels on Chaos, Cowbells, and 3 AM IHOP Runs

Inside the unhinged world of Piper Connolly & The Habit.

Piper Connolly & The Habit are rewriting the rules of alt-pop with raw energy, razor-sharp lyrics, and a live show that leaves audiences breathless.

Only a teenager, Piper has already shared stages with legends like Robby Krieger (The Doors) and Stewart Copeland (The Police), while her band (The Habit) brings a volcanic mix of precision and chaos to every performance.

From the anthemic chameleon to the high-voltage warning, Piper’s music crackles with the rebellious spirit of Alanis Morissette and Hayley Williams, delivered with a Gen-Z edge.

In this exclusive interview, Piper and her six-piece powerhouse open up about their surreal pinch-me moments, pre-show rituals (IHOP at 3 AM, anyone?), and the unshakable chemistry that fuels their explosive sound.

Whether it’s Landon’s horoscope-guided cowbell philosophy or Nakota’s bass feng shui, one thing’s clear: This isn’t just a band, it’s a family. And they’re just getting started.

Happy: First of all, what’s everyone been up to today?

Landon: I’ve been preparing for college, getting everything I need for my dorm room to move in. I have also been hanging out with friends and practicing for upcoming gigs.

Izzy: I had work today! Once I got home I immediately took a nap (which was awesome), looked into some music stuff like things I can tweak and mostly made a new playlist, then got ready for tomorrow. It was honestly a pretty chill day compared to the norm!

Nakota: I recently just got home from work. My family and I are making burgers tonight, and I’m definitely looking forward to that. I have also been listening to “The Muffs” today and deep diving into all their releases.

Julian: Today I had a guitar lesson, went to the gym, and saw a scary movie with some friends.

Dalton: I just got home from a long day of work. Now I’m currently listening to old phone interviews from different bands and jammin’ out guitar tracks.

Flaco: Working and practicing are usually what take up most of my day. But sometimes I get to meet up with some friends and jam. I also started a new book recently that I want to finish reading.

Piper: I actually just started high school today. So that’s kept me busy along with practicing for upcoming shows. I also made myself a tasty mac and cheese recipe!

Happy: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

Landon: I was born in Mesa, Arizona, but I’ve spent most of my life in Gilbert. I’ve always been a fan of Arizona’s scenery. The desert has its own unique vibe, and if you head up north, it’s totally different with cooler weather and forest-like areas.

Izzy: Born and raised here in Arizona! I was born in Gilbert, and lived there till about 4 years ago, later we moved out to Queen Creek. I love the winter time here, something about the air being nice and chilly is so refreshing.

And even though summer is the strongest, we still get a bit of all seasons!

Nakota: I was born in Phoenix, AZ but was raised in Mesa and Tempe, AZ. I love post-winter Arizona where the weather isn’t quite spring but it also isn’t winter either. It’s a nice middle ground.

My favorite part about Arizona is the music industry here and how supportive everyone is of each other. You can always find awesome musicians in Arizona if you try!

Julian: I was born and raised in Arizona. Moved around between Gilbert, Queen Creek, and Tempe. I love the Arizona sunsets, and I actually like the weather other than when it’s ridiculously hot.

Dalton: I’m originally from a small southern town in Arkansas, which is practically nowhere. I’ve moved around a lot but I guess I’ll say I’m from Phoenix, AZ. My favorite thing about AZ is that it always feels like summer and the weather is almost always nice.

Flaco: Born and raised in Mesa, AZ. Unlike that weirdo Dalton I like when it’s colder. My favorite thing about AZ are the downtown areas.

You can drive a few minutes to Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa and get three totally different vibes. The bands that play here are also cool (like ours 😎).

Piper: Well, I’m from Phoenix, AZ. born and raised and I love a good Arizona winter. Almost makes the summers worth it. Another great thing is our sunsets.

It used to be a tradition for me and my dad to go to Baskin-Robbins, and eat ice cream sitting in his trunk, watching the sunset, and listening to The Beatles.

Happy: Piper, you’ve shared stages with legends like Robby Krieger and Stewart Copeland. What’s the most surreal ‘pinch-me’ moment you’ve had so far?

Piper: It’s hard to say because I’m lucky enough to have had many. Robby Krieger and Stewart Copeland absolutely were amazing ones, but a big one for me was Alanis.

It truly blew my mind to be in the same room as her. But all of this wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for my mom.

Happy: Piper, your lyrics pack a gut-punch. Is there a song you’ve written that felt almost too vulnerable to release, or one that surprised you by how hard it hit?

Piper: I’ve definitely written songs that are very vulnerable and probably will never see the light of day, but I think every song I write has a level of vulnerability to it. Being vulnerable as a musician just helps you get closer to your audience.

Happy: For Landon, imagine you have an extensive collection of 46 cowbells (each selected by horoscopes), how would horoscopes dictate which cowbell makes the cut? What’s the process?

Landon: First of all, I must consult my spiritual advisor. Ill want to confirm that Mars is in retrograde for an accurate reflection of the cowbells.

As a Sagittarius and born in the year of the dog I would use their cowbells. Sagittarius would have a bright, optimistic tone, great for a snare and high toms substitute.

Year of the dog cow bells would be wonderful cymbal substitutes. The year of the dog cowbells (Dogbells??) would be so loyal they couldn’t break. I put my own flavor in a song’s percussion by using my inspirations as base.

I aim to bring the energy of Taylor Hawkins, while striving for the technical precision of Jon Theodore.

Happy: For Julian – If each of your guitar solos opened a portal to an alternate universe, what would be the defining feature of the world created by your tone? Is it ruled by riffs or feelings?

Julian: I think a world created by my guitar tone would be a lot like Arizona. Very hot with a lot of fire everywhere but also very peaceful and beautiful at times. I try to shape my guitar tone to be versatile.

We play a lot of different genres and styles of music so it’s important I’m able to get different sounds out of it. I want a tone that’s heavy enough for those hard rock songs, but also has room to be dialed back for more pop-rock style songs.

I also try to use effects and pedals whenever possible so I can really match the sound and vibe of the song.

Happy: For Nakota, explain your ‘bass feng shui’, aligning the low end with the vibes—if your bass isn’t in the right spot, your aura and your amp are both outta phase.

Nakota: If something is off with my bass, then something is off with the whole sound of the band.

The bass and the drums bring the whole experience together, and when my boy Landon and I are locked in, it helps keep my head on straight on stage, and when all of that is in line, then I can interact with everyone else on stage and have the time of my life.

I don’t think that I could handle the low end without Landon’s help.

Happy: For Izzy- If your harmonies were enchanted potions, what ingredients would you use to summon just the right blend of sparkle, sass, and spiritual damage? Is there a ritual involved?

Izzy: Me personally, I like to throw in a bit of “surprise” with a dash of “the zone”, a splash of “proper technique” is not always required, and “last minute lyric reads” is always recommended.

Creating a matching sound with Piper is both the easiest and hardest harmony part I’ve ever done, it’s just something new every time!

During practice, I often have one ear piece out to make sure I can find and maintain a good balance between me and Piper. All while making sure there’s a bit of variety on my end.

Happy: For Flaco- Say you’ve been gifted a haunted vintage synth that only works when you play emotionally repressed bangers. How do you tame it for The Habit’s setlist? Is there a sacrifice involved?

Flaco: First thing I’m doing is finding the sickest, most haunting sounds that’ll pierce straight through your soul. The synth sounds I look for are always made to match the vibe of the song.

Whether it’s a warm synth pad that sits in the back, or a chunky organ that’s perfect for soloing, I look for it all. And if the synth starts going crazy, I’ll just throw salt at it.

Happy: For Dalton, what ‘80s count-in reference has gotten the best crowd reaction so far?

Dalton: In ‘Hot for Teacher’ once Landon starts poundin’ on those drums, it’s a whole different vibe. The crowd goes nuts once I start blazin’ that tapping intro, the best feeling is when ya know they are there to see the band not necessarily hear the music.

It’s the whole attitude you have when rockin’ out that makes people go “woah!”

Happy: How important is good chemistry amongst a band whose members are unhinged enough to name their guitar strings after their ex’s?

Landon: I believe that good chemistry can make or break a band. Whenever I’m in a group with strong chemistry, the tempo just comes naturally. There’s a level of trust and mutual confidence makes everything feel effortless.

Izzy: chemistry is so important, especially when it comes to stage nerves. If we weren’t as close as we are now, our stage presence would be drastically different, and you would know. Plus, it just makes everything so much more fun, which is a good reminder of why we jam in the first place.

Nakota: Without chemistry, there would be no band. When everyone is locked in with each other, that creates good chemistry, allowing for a good performance both musically and physically.

Julian: Good band chemistry is crucial. With good chemistry not only will the band function better, musically, but it also makes it much easier to have fun on stage with each other and put on a good show.

It’s really important, too, that we have good chemistry whenever something unexpected or improvised happens during the show.

Dalton: I believe that if you don’t have any chemistry then you won’t get anything special out of the music/performance. It’s easy to play off of each other and jam with anyone, but if there is no chemistry, what’s the point of any of it?

Flaco: Anybody can get a group of musicians together and play songs. It takes a different level of commitment (and chill vibes) for everyone to enjoy being in a band together.

It makes a difference when you know you can make a mistake on stage and everyone will just smile and keep playing.

Piper: I think chemistry is the most important thing for a band. You know? I think that’s what makes a live performance special. Is knowing that the band you’re watching is having a good time, and they’re so glad it’s with each other.

Happy: Do you have any pre or post-show rituals that your band performs when playing live?

Landon: As a pre-show ritual, I usually grip my lucky drum key and take a moment to calm down. Talking with my bandmates helps a lot, it gets me relaxed, and makes me more excited to hit the stage.

Izzy: we kinda just hangout right before the shows. Occasionally I’ll re-read some lyrics or drill a harmony to myself just to practice and pass the time.

Nakota: Just talking to my bandmates before the show helps me get all the focus I need. I feel great when I’m around them, and that is important for a great performance.

Julian: For me, pre-show is all about getting rid of any distractions mentally and preparing myself to give maximum energy and effort to the performance. Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward said, “when we play, we leave everything on the stage or else what’s the point?”

Post-show is basically eating a big greasy meal and falling asleep in my show outfit with the lights on.

Dalton: I tend to get nervous minutes before the performance, but if you don’t get nervous then what are ya even doing? I like to do whatever I can to get the nerves out, whether that’s jumping around, listening to music, etc.

Post-show, I like to look forward to a nice nap, but hope to get a bite with my bandmates sometime.

Flaco: My pre-show ritual is to sit on the couch in the green room and hopefully have a snack. My post-show ritual is also to have a snack, but with the band!

Piper: We definitely need an order of pretzel bites. But aside from that, just talking and listening to music in the green room. After a show, we usually go out for a bite (3 AM IHOP hits different) and talk about what we can work on.

Happy: Lastly, what makes you all happy?

Landon: Being able to connect with others makes me the happiest. Music has a way of bringing people together. Music helps me make friends and communicate through a language that goes deeper than words.

Izzy: I love to party, and you know what makes a good party? Music. And what’s more fun than listening to music? Playing it!! I couldn’t be happier when I’m having a good time with people that I adore, with some music. Now that’s a party!! This whole band is a party!!

Nakota: Music makes me happy. I love everything music from listening to playing to recording. I can’t get enough of it. And what makes me even happier is when I get to share my love of music with people like the Habit.

Julian: The things that make me happy are my friends and family, and being able to play and perform music. So being able to perform music with an awesome band like this for my friends and family is really an amazing thing.

Dalton: What makes me happy is simply playing music, listening to music, and performing music for people. That’s the highest high for me, it’s like no other feelin’ in the world!

Flaco: Funny socks. Oh and I suppose playing with the coolest band in AZ also makes me pretty happy. These guys make music fun, more fun than I ever thought it could be.

Piper: Well the simple answer is just getting to play with these guys. But, on a deeper level, every time I get on that stage I feel like nothing can beat that. Seeing the crowd singing and dancing. Seeing my band singing and dancing. It truly is the best feeling.