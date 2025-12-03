Pisgah turns storms into songs on ‘Faultlines’

The London-based songwriter transforms Southern Gothic memory and personal disaster into cathartic, spacious alt-rock

For Pisgah, the solo project of Brittney Jenkins, the forthcoming album Faultlines represents a potent debut of her true artistic voice.

“It captures the sound I want Pisgah to have,” she explains, framing it as the definitive arrival of an artist who has found her power in exploring collapse.

Based in London but forever shaped by her roots in the American South, Jenkins crafts songs that are “spacious, melancholic, and cathartic,” transforming personal and inherited trauma into music of profound, shimmering beauty.

The album’s central metaphor is tectonic. Faultlines maps the “emotional disasters that have fractured my life and sense of self,” yet discovers redemption in the rubble.

Jenkins, a tarot practitioner, likens the album’s journey to the Tower card: a symbol of catastrophic upheaval that, in its destruction, clears away what is false to make space for a truer foundation.

This theme of necessary destruction resonates in her artistic inspirations, which span the gothic folk of Emma Ruth Rundle, the lyrical gravity of Aimee Mann, and the visual art of Francesca Woodman and Ana Mendieta, all of whom explore fragility, time, and the body in landscape.

Sonically, Faultlines is a masterful evolution. Recorded in the solitude of her attic home studio, the tracks are intimate yet expansive.

Jenkins’ voice, a compelling instrument that carries both vulnerability and resolve, winds through soundscapes built on “shimmering electric guitar lines and propulsive percussion”.

This atmospheric intimacy is given professional polish by producer Dan Duszynski (known for his work with Loma and Jess Williamson), who mixed and mastered the album remotely from Austin, Texas.

The lead single ‘Cumulonimbus’ exemplifies this alchemy, feeling “heavy, luminous, and charged with memory”.

Ultimately, Faultlines is an act of courageous cartography. By meticulously tracing the cracks in her own history, from generational trauma to relational fractures, Jenkins does not merely document the break.

She illuminates the strange, fertile geography that appears in its wake, offering a powerful testament to the strength forged in the act of falling apart.

The result is a deeply moving album that turns storms into songs of undeniable beauty.