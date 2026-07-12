Pitbull breaks Guinness record with over 22,000 fans in bald caps at Hyde Park

A record-breaking celebration of bald-headed unity.

Miami’s global ambassador of party anthems has officially traded his “Mr. Worldwide” crown for a new title: “Mr. World Record.”

Pitbull shattered expectations at London’s BST Festival in Hyde Park on July 10th, assembling a staggering 22,141 fans sporting shiny bald caps, a feat officially recognised by Guinness World Records.

The spectacle, born from a viral TikTok dream, saw the rapper himself proudly joining his devoted “Bald Es” in the playful tribute, despite his naturally smooth scalp.

With 400 diligent volunteers and a fleet of 42 drones meticulously verifying the count, the event transformed a simple concert into a historic gathering of joyful, bald-capped unity.

As Pitbull continues his ‘I’m Back Tour’ across Europe before storming North American stages this August, this record stands as a testament to the global community he’s built; one infectious beat and one bare-headed fan at a time.