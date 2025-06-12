Pitbull Pandemonium: London overrun by Bald-Capped Superfans

When Mr. Worldwide’s clones take over the city.

London’s streets have been overrun by an army of Pitbull clones—bald caps, sharp suits, and Sharpie-drawn goatees in full force.

The global phenomenon of fans morphing into Mr. Worldwide has reached new heights, with concertgoers at his O2 Arena show embracing the look en masse.

What started as a handful of imitators in 2021 has exploded into a full-blown movement, especially in the U.K., where women dominate the sea of look-alikes.

Pitbull himself is stunned. “London took it to a whole new level,” he admits, marvelling at the dedication.

Attendees like Rebecca Petrie and Jamie Lee Hart travelled from Scotland, spending hours perfecting their Pitbull aesthetic.

“Women are more brave,” Hart laughs. And Pitbull loves it—crediting his mother for teaching him the charm that resonates with fans.

From underground dance parties to inflatable globes, the energy is electric. With tour stops in Paris, Prague, and beyond, this isn’t just a concert—it’s a worldwide party.

As Pitbull puts it: “Man, unbelievable.”