Music Industry Rocked as Agent & Drummer Killed in Plane Crash

Agent Dave Shapiro and drummer Daniel Williams among victims as aircraft crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood

Music agent Dave Shapiro and former The Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams were among those killed when a small plane crashed into a San Diego neighbourhood early Thursday, reported Billboard.

The fiery crash destroyed homes, ignited cars, and left eight injured on the ground.

Shapiro, 42, owner of Sound Talent Group, was a seasoned pilot, though it’s unclear if he was flying at the time.

Williams, 39, was remembered by his bandmates in an emotional tribute: “No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever.”

The Cessna 550, traveling from Kansas, clipped a power line before crashing in foggy conditions, officials said.

The wreckage scattered across the military-heavy Murphy Canyon area, displacing nearly 100 residents.

As investigators piece together the cause, the music world mourns the loss of Shapiro—a daredevil known for aerobatics—and Williams, whose legacy in metal-core remains unforgettable.

Stay tuned for updates.