PlayStation Plus Game Catalog: May 2025’s Lineup drops May 20

PlayStation Plus adds nine diverse titles to its May 2025 Game Catalog, launching May 20.

Sony has revealed what’s landing in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for May, and there’s a bit of something for everyone — whether you’re here for manga-inspired RPGs, tactical shooters, or a little farming-life nostalgia.

Leading the pack is Sand Land, an action RPG based on Akira Toriyama’s lesser-known (but visually wild) manga. Originally released in April, it’s getting a second wind as a Game Catalog headliner for both PS4 and PS5 users.

Also in the mix is S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy — a remastered bundle of the cult Eastern European survival shooters — dropping the same day an Enhanced Edition was announced for PS5. Whether the free upgrade applies to PS Plus users is still a bit murky, but the original trilogy’s tense, irradiated world is intact and coming in hot.

Elsewhere on the list: Battlefield 5 returns for a World War II runaround, Soul Hackers 2 brings Atlus-style RPG flair to PS5, and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition drops you into a dimly-lit workplace hellscape just in time for winter. There’s also a curveball in the form of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life — a gentle, plant-some-lettuce-reset-your-brain simulator for anyone feeling burned out by boss fights.

Deluxe tier users get one lone classic title this month, Battle Engine Aquila — a deep cut from the PS2/Xbox era where you pilot a mech hybrid vehicle through low-orbit battlefields. It’s niche, but kind of a vibe.

The full batch arrives May 20, available to all PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe members. Whether you’re in it for strategy, nostalgia, or pure chaos, this drop feels more diverse than most — and not just in genre.

🎮 PlayStation Plus Game Catalog – May 2025

PS Plus Extra & Deluxe:

Sand Land | PS4, PS5

Soul Hackers 2 | PS5

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition | PS4, PS5

Battlefield 5 | PS4

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy | PS4, PS5

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising | PS4, PS5

Humankind | PS4, PS5

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life | PS5

Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition | PS4, PS5

PS Plus Deluxe (Classics):

Battle Engine Aquila | PS4, PS5

Not a blockbuster month, but solid — and a reminder that PlayStation’s subscription service is still evolving beyond the usual triple-A churn.