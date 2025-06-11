Time to start clearing some hard drive space – PlayStation Plus June catalogue is here

PlayStation Plus is serving up a stacked June lineup, with something for every gamer

PlayStation just lifted the lid on its June 2025 Game Catalog additions for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, and there’s something for everyone — from high-octane shooters to chill train sims.

All nine titles hit the service on June 17, so start clearing some hard drive space.

Leading the charge is FBC: Firebreak, Remedy’s new Control-universe spin-off that throws you and two mates into co-op FPS chaos as a paranormal cleanup crew. It’s launching day one on PS Plus Extra — not too shabby.

Also in the mix is Battlefield 2042 (still kicking while we wait for the next one), the freaky fun Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2, and the adorably nostalgic We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie. JRPG fans can dive into Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, while the Premium tier gets a cyberpunk classic with Deus Ex: The Conspiracy now playable on modern consoles.

Here’s the full lineup hitting June 17:

FBC: Firebreak | PS5

Battlefield 2042 | PS4, PS5

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 | PS5

theHunter: Call of the Wild | PS4

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie | PS4, PS5

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes | PS4, PS5

Train Sim World 5 | PS4, PS5

Endless Dungeon | PS4, PS5

Deus Ex: The Conspiracy | PS4, PS5 (Premium only)

Whether you’re chasing chaos or craving calm, June’s PS Plus drop has your mood swings covered.