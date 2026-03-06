PLEASURES teams up with Oasis for Knebworth-inspired capsule

Knebworth in the ’90s never looked so good

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in an Oasis trackie circa 1996, PLEASURES has just made it happen.

The brand’s latest capsule collab with the Manchester legends nods to the band’s iconic ’90s style, channeling the effortless cool of their Knebworth shows.

Expect hoodies, tracksuits, T-shirts, and jackets in a muted, chill palette, all echoing the relaxed silhouettes that made Oasis’ off-stage look just as legendary as their anthems.

Shot in Tokyo, the lookbook captures the enduring influence of Oasis—from neon-lit streets to late-night karaoke dens—proof that the band’s communal energy still travels across continents.

The PLEASURES x Oasis Collection is available now via pleasuresnow.com and select retailers worldwide. Knebworth never looked this good.