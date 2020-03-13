PREMIERE: Bryce Sainty crafts pop-country gold on ‘Do You Remember’

There’s something immediately captivating about the music of Bryce Sainty. Over the past number of years, the Central Coast singer-songwriter has carved out an incredibly unique sound for himself in the world of country. He crafts tunes that feel simultaneously grounded and far-reaching; they still possess characteristics of classic country, but incorporate sounds that feel far more fresh and exciting.

Now, with the release of his new single Do You Remember, Sainty continues to establish his penchant for crafting truly endearing gems of sound. If you’re not already across this artist, we strongly recommend you change that.

On his brilliant new single Do You Remember, Bryce Sainty delivers a warm and endearing slice of pop-country listening bliss.

Throughout the new single, Bryce Sainty blends elements of country and pop, delivering a sound that’s uniquely his own. With bright production, rich instrumentation, and addictive vocal hooks, Do You Remember is the kind of track that’ll stick with you for weeks.

Over the course of its three-and-a-half-minute duration, the track builds into something quite anthemic. Soaring melodies intertwine with textured, earthy guitar tones, leaving you completely enamoured with Sainty’s country-soaked musical vision.

Do You Remember is the latest in a string of consistently great releases from Bryce Sainty, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I’m sure we can safely expect plenty more great tunes in the near future.

In the meantime, however, do yourself a favour and listen to the new track above.