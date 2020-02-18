PREMIERE: Bryce Sainty delivers authentic country energy on ‘Goodbye’

Bryce Sainty is a country-pop artist from the East Coast of Australia and it’s safe to say that he’s quickly making 2020 his year.

Success after success in 2019 has led Sainty to release his latest single Goodbye, co-written with highly regarded US songwriter Chris Yarber.

With Goodbye, Bryce Sainty has created a fresh and upbeat country-pop sound that carries a contagious feel-good energy.

Melodious guitar and a catchy rhythms are made even better by the earthy tones of Sainty’s voice as he reminisces about a past lover, wondering why the relationship ever needed to end. While this theme is universally relatable, it is the profound extent of detail Sainty crafts through his lyrics that makes Goodbye a deeply personal track.

After working with Aussie country icon Morgan Evans on his 2018 track Eleven Eleven and releasing Something I Want, mixed and mastered by Jeff Baldingwho has worked with the likes of Keith Urban and Taylor Swift, it was clear that Sainty’s success would have a snowball effect.

On top of all this, Bryce performed at the Tamworth Country Music Festival on the Main Stage proving that his live performance is just as engaging and eclectic as his recorded works.

Over the past five years, Sainty has been inspired through his regular travels back and forth to Nashville. In this time, Bryce has worked with some of Nashville’s industry leaders as well as a number of performances at some of the most iconic songwriting venues. Of course, Nashville is the city which still firmly holds its ground as the place to be for live country music making it a fitting place for Sainty to develop his sound, intertwining classic American country with his own Australian roots.

Listen to Goodbye below and be sure to say hello to all the music that Bryce Sainty has created so far.