Sydney’s Alex Partridge implores us to trust the universe in his latest track. And every little thing will be okay once you listen to Like You from his upcoming EP. It’s a melt-in-your-mouth moment of indie-pop bliss; soft and melodically charming.

Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and artist Alex Partridge shares another sweepingly romantic taste of his forthcoming EP with Like You.

Having first started playing instruments at the age of three, it’s no surprise Alex Partridge knows how to lay down an arrangement. With his earliest tool of the trade being the drums, there’s synchronicity and an understanding of rhythm in this music. Timely and well-kept, relaxed percussion carries Like You through its phases of both story telling verse and celebratory chorus.

At the age of twelve, however, Partridge found his passion in the guitar, in the piano, and in singing. Creamy piano chords brighten the supportive and strong bass lines. Whilst the set-up is simple, the explorative tones in Partridge’s vocals demonstrate his ear for controlled expressionism whilst keeping all the emotiveness. Just when you think you’ve settled into the steady but catchy hook in Like You, the chorus plunges into a breathy harmony with heavenly falsetto highs.

Lyrically, Like You speaks of the empathetic connection between two people, now misplaced. Yet there’s also a generous dose of optimism that makes this song so easy to listen to, actively or simply as a road trip soundtrack.

“When I sing this song it is a reminder that I need to enjoy what I have now and just believe that even if there are parts of my life that aren’t perfect it will all figure itself out,” he offers.

If you’re a fan of Aussie legends Kim Churchill and Ziggy Alberts, indulge in this new one by Alex Partridge, who’s drawn inspiration from both dreamy, summery artists. And don’t miss out on his forthcoming EP, produced by Tim Watt and featuring guest drummer Luke Davison, of The Preatures.

In the meantime, check out the video for his previous single One Thing, below: