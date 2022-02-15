Priest resigns after learning he wasn’t baptising properly for 20 years

A priest in Phoenix, Arizona was forced to resign after it was discovered that he had been performing baptisms wrong for 20 years.

Decades of baptisms have been invalidated after Catholic leader, Father Andres Arango discovered he was not baptising people properly during the 20 years he served as a priest.

The brutally small mistake Arango made was as simple as saying, “We baptise you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit,” rather than “I baptise you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”

Arango made this mistake for more than a thousand baptisms during his priesthood, all of which have been revoked.

Authorities of the Catholic Church explained that nobody can change “anything in the liturgy on his own authority.”

Seems a bit harsh considering what so many other priests have managed to get away with.

More to come.