Primal Scream axed from festival after Antisemitism Claims

Organisers cite a clash with their inclusive values.

Primal Scream has been removed from the lineup of Trentham Live festival following widespread condemnation of imagery used in their recent London show.

During a performance of ‘Swastika Eyes’ at the Roundhouse, the band projected a video featuring a swastika superimposed on a Star of David, placed over the eyes of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Western leaders.

The display, which concluded with the text “Our government is complicit in genocide,” was defended by the band as provocative art meant to spur debate.

However, Jewish charities and community leaders labelled it blatantly antisemitic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇵🇸 عين على فلسطين | Eye on Palestine (@eye.on.palestine)

In response, Trentham Festival organisers stated the graphics “do not align with our values” and prioritised creating an “inclusive and fun event for all,” cancelling their scheduled August 2026 headline slot.

The festival will announce a replacement act, marking significant professional fallout for the band over the controversial stunt.