Prime Gaming: Free games and content you shouldn’t miss (May 2022)

Prime Gaming is an added bonus given to Amazon Prime subscribers. However, don’t sleep on it just because it’s essentially free, there are some quality titles and perks worth a look.

Prime Gaming provides Amazon Prime subscribers with free games. That’s right folks, there is such thing as a free lunch, and in theory it’s coming straight out of big boy Bezos‘ wallet. So why not dive right in?

The conditions to gain access to Prime Gaming are pretty simple: be an Amazon Prime member. The basic subscription fee is AU $6.99, which shouldn’t do too much damage to your funds. It should also be noted that you will have access to free Amazon shipping, as well as all of the streaming content on Prime (Outer Range, anyone?).

If you don’t have Amazon Prime you can start a free trial here.

It should probably be noted that the gaming component of Prime isn’t substantial enough to justify subscribing to the whole service. If you are looking for a solid video game subscription service then Xbox Game Pass is far better value. However, as a free bonus, it’s a solid bumper deal.

How it all works

Each month the subscription service selects a number of games they then make free to their members. In April 2022, Prime Gaming made the following games available for free:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, Guild of Ascension, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Galaxy of Pen and Paper and House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets.

Not too shabby. The games on Prime Gaming might not be cutting-edge, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have a great time playing them. That said, you have to be quick because the free games are only available for a single month. You must also use Origin to play them, either on PC or a mobile device.

The other feature of Prime Gaming is bonus content and loot boxes in other games (not the free games on the service). This could mean a free item bundle in Assasin’s Creed Valhalla or an exclusive Skins package in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Essentially, you don’t know what goodies will be available each month until you have a look.

Prime Gaming free games – May 2022

The free games on Prime Gaming for May 2022 are particularly attractive to this writer. The Dead Space series contains some of the best survival horror games of all. So, while we wait for a spiritual successor (or remake) to the series, why not get a little nostalgic by playing Dead Space 2 for free.

Here are all the free games on Prime Gaming for May 2022:

Dead Space 2

The Curse of Monkey Island

Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King

Out of Line

Cat Quest

Mail Mole + ‘Xpress Delivery

A few bona fide classic games with a few lesser known titles that lend themselves to mobile devices. Which is pretty much the Prime Gaming formula.

Prime Gaming in-game content – May 2022

There is also a bunch of free in-game content available on Prime Gaming for May 2022. There’s probably too much, in fact, to cover in this article. Nonetheless, gamers who play the following games should really have a look:

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

New World

GTA Online

League of Legends

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Overwatch

Valorant

Hearthstone

Fall Guys

Rainbow Six: Siege

Apex Legends

Battlefield 2042

Destiny 2

Dead By Daylight

Warframe

To see what in-game content is available for each of these games click here.

I hope this guide to Prime Gaming has been helpful. We will do our best to update the page each month – including all the free games that get added and highlighting the best free in-game content. Until then, make sure your next game is a good one!