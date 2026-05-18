Primus surprise-release ‘A Handful Of Nuggs’ ep with the eccentric ‘The Ol’ Grizz’

Eccentric bass, mutant country, and surprise nuggs.

After an eight-year studio silence, Primus has erupted from the sludge with a surprise EP, A Handful Of Nuggs, and its gloriously weird centrepiece, ‘The Ol’ Grizz’.

Les Claypool’s bounding basslines and new drummer John Hoffman’s manic rhythms fuse with a rollicking, mutant-country aesthetic, pure vintage Primus.

The four-track collection, streaming now (physical release July 20), also includes their 2025 Puscifer-featuring single ‘Little Lord Fentanyl’, a cover of Dio’s ‘Holy Diver’, and a live ‘Duchess’.

This oddball nugget is likely the first tease of a full album due in 2027.

Meanwhile, the band charges into a UK/EU tour starting July 31 in Milan, hitting Manchester, Glasgow, London, and Bristol.

The run follows Hoffman’s debut after the “complete shock” departure of longtime drummer Tim Alexander.