Prince’s self directed concert film Sign O’ the Times is heading to IMAX

If you’ve ever watched a Prince live clip and thought, damn, imagine seeing that in person, this is probably the closest you’re going to get.

Prince‘s 1987 concert film Sign O’ the Times is heading to IMAX for the first time ever on August 29, fully remastered and screening for a limited run.

Directed by Prince himself, the film captures a full-throttle performance from one of music’s most original minds. From ‘U Got the Look’ to ‘If I Was Your Girlfriend,’ it’s packed with hits, wild arrangements, and the kind of musicianship that still feels ahead of its time.

Concert films like this don’t just show the songs, they let you sit in the sweat and atmosphere of a moment that mattered.

And when it’s Prince at the centre of it all, it’s more than nostalgia, it’s a reminder of just how good live music can be.

Tickets for Sign O’ the Times are on sale now. Definitely worth catching on the big screen.