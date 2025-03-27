Paul Thomas Anderson and Jonny Greenwood Reunite for new Movie

The director-composer duo’s sixth collaboration sounds like a dark symphony

The first glimpse of Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another has arrived—and while Leonardo DiCaprio’s brooding intensity anchors the frame, it’s Jonny Greenwood’s spine-tingling score that lingers like a phantom.

The Radiohead guitarist’s sixth collaboration with PTA weaves a sonic tapestry of unease and grandeur, perfectly mirroring the film’s neo-noir tension.

Set to a swirling, dissonant orchestral motif, the trailer hints at Greenwood’s boldest film work yet—alternating between creeping minimalism and explosive crescendos.

Fans of Phantom Thread’s icy strings or There Will Be Blood’s percussive dread will recognise his signature alchemy of beauty and menace.

Shot on lush 35mm VistaVision, the film’s visuals seem to pulse in sync with Greenwood’s compositions, suggesting a symbiotic marriage of sound and image.

Adapted from Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland, the USD$140 million thriller promises to be Anderson’s most ambitious project since Inherent Vice.

But if the trailer’s any indication, Greenwood’s score might just be the film’s secret weapon—a character in its own right, guiding us through DiCaprio’s shadowy underworld.

You can watch the trailer here!